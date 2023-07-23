Emerging Asia Cup final: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan hammer fifties

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

Ayub and Farhan added 121 runs for Pakistan A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan A openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan gave their side a blazing start, courtesy of their fine fifties against India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup. While Ayub registered his sixth fifty in List A cricket, Farhan smoked his 14th. The duo handed Pakistan the base to post a huge total. Both Ayub and Frahan were dismissed post their fifties.

A blazing hand from Ayub

Ayub is known for his flamboyance and aggressive approach in the domestic circuit and here he displayed something similar. Ayub batted with intent and did not shy away from playing his shots. His knock was laced with seven fours and two maximums. He stitched a 121-run opening partnership with Sahibzada Farhan in a pressure summit clash. Spinner Manav Suthar scalped his wicket.

A well-paced knock from Farhan

Ayub's more experienced partner, Farhan batted very sensibly and he allowed Ayub to play his shots as he consolidated. However, once he got his eye in, the 27-year-old also started punishing the bad balls. His knock of 65 off 62 deliveries saw him slam four boundaries and as many sixes. Yash Dhull ran Farhan out just when he was looking to shift gears.

Ayub completes 850 List A runs

Before this match, Ayub needed nine runs to complete 800 List A runs. His fiery 59-run knock helped him complete 850 runs in List A cricket. He owns an average over 37 and has featured in 22 matches. Besides six fifties, he has smoked two centuries. Notably, this is his second fifty of this tournament, he has amassed 161 runs in five matches.

A look at Farhan's List-A numbers

Farhan has raced to 2,346 runs in this format in 54 matches. The opening batter has an impressive average of above 42 and also bats with a strike rate over 88. Besides hammering 14 fifties, he has also clocked eight centuries in this format.

A look at their numbers in Emerging Asia Cup

This is Ayub's second fifty in the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup. He slammed a 63-ball 56 against UAE in the second group game. Overall, Ayub has amassed 161 runs in five matches in this tournament. Meanwhile, Farhan has compiled 175 runs in this tournament in only four matches. He slammed a 55-ball 63 against UAE. He also missed the first match against Nepal.

