Deodhar Trophy: Mayank Agarwal slams his 21st List A half-century

Written by Parth Dhall July 30, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Mayank Agarwal completes 4,500 List A runs

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal continues his phenomenal run in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy. Mayank, the South Zone skipper, powered their run-chase against East Zone with an 84-run knock. He slammed his 21st half-century in List A cricket. In the process, the 32-year-old also got past the 4,500-run mark in the format. Mayank smashed six boundaries and a maximum in his knock.

Another composed knock from Mayank

Chasing 230, South Zone lost their first wicket in the form of Rohan Kunnummal at 47/1. Mayank then propelled his side past 100 along with top-order batter Sai Sudharsan (53). The South Zone skipper ended up scoring 84 off 88 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. As mentioned, it was his 21st fifty in the format.

Mayank completes 4,500 List A runs

Mayank made his List A debut for his state team Karnataka in the 2012 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the team. The right-handed batter has now raced to 4,574 runs in 102 games with his average being over 46. His strike rate is 98-plus. Mayank's tally includes 13 tons and 21 fifties (Highest score: 176).

His run in the tournament

SZone are unbeaten in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy so far. Skipper Mayank has contributed with scores of 84, 32, 98, and 64. He has finally bounced back after struggling in the last season. Mayank has also represented India in five ODIs, returning with 86 runs at a paltry average of 17.20. His strike rate at the highest level reads 103.61.

