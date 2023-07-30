Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Todd Murphy claims 4/110 versus England

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Todd Murphy claims 4/110 versus England

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

Murphy has raced to 21 wickets in only six Test matches

Australia's Todd Murphy had a decent outing against England in the second innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Although he went for runs, Murphy scalped crucial wickets and finished with 4/110 on Day 4. Notably, this is Murphy's second Test four-wicket haul. He wrapped up England's second innings for 395 as they set up a target of 384.

A lion-hearted spell from Murphy

Murphy was attacked by English batters and he did concede a lot of runs but he fought back every time. Ben Stokes was dismissed first as he tried to attack and holed out the mid-on fielder. Murphy then knocked over Joe Root with a ball that turned from the rough. Later, he cleaned up the tail by removing Mark Wood and James Anderson.

A look at Murphy's Test numbers

The young off-spinner made his Test debut in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India earlier this year in Nagpur. Since then, Murphy has impressed whenever he has got a chance. He has now raced to 21 wickets in only six Tests at an average of 25.42. This is his maiden four-wicket haul in Test. His best figures of 7/124 came on his Test debut.

How did the England innings pan out?

England started their second innings brilliantly as the openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 79 runs. Crucial contributions from Crawley (73), Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) helped England post a solid total of 395 as they set up a target of 384 for Australia. Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Murphy starred for the Aussies by scalping four wickets each.

Share this timeline