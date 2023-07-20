Ashes 4th Test: Marnus Labuschagne clocks his 16th Test fifty

Sports

Ashes 4th Test: Marnus Labuschagne clocks his 16th Test fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 20, 2023 | 03:48 am 1 min read

Marnus Labuschagne slammed his seventh Test fifty against England

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a gritty 51-run knock in the first innings against England in the fourth Ashes Test on day 1 in Manchester. Labuschagne clocked his 16th Test fifty and seventh against England in this format. Australia were 183/4 when the 29-year-old was dismissed. He scored a patient 51 off 115 deliveries, laced with six fours. Here we decode his stats.

A patient knock from Labuschagne

Australia lost Usman Khawaja early and Labuschagne joined David Warner at the crease. The duo added 46 runs together. The latter was dismissed as the 29-year-old continued with Steve Smith stitching a 59-run partnership. Lastly, with Smith gone, Labuschagne added 63 runs with Travis Head, taking Australia's total beyond the 180-run mark. Labuschagne was trapped in front of the wickets by Moeen Ali.

A look at his Test numbers

Playing his 42nd Test, Labuschagne has amassed 3,656 runs at an impressive average of 53.76. Besides smashing 16 Test fifties, he has also clocked 10 centuries in this format. He has slammed 883 runs against England in 13 Test matches at 40.13. His tally against England includes seven fifties and a solitary hundred. This is his highest score in the ongoing Ashes series.

Share this timeline