Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag hammers his fourth List A century

Sports

Deodhar Trophy: Riyan Parag hammers his fourth List A century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 12:03 pm 1 min read

Riyan Parag played a fiery knock (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Riyan Parag slammed a breathtaking ton in East Zone's clash against North Zone in the ongoing 2023 Deodhar Trophy. It was an innings of character from the youngster as EZone had suffered a top-order collapse. Parag, however, fought back with a fiery knock. He scored runs all over the park and took his side past the 200-run mark. Here is more.

A sensational knock from Parag

As mentioned, EZone's top and middle-order surrendered in the contest as the side was reduced to 57/5. Parag, who arrived at number six, joined forces with wicket-keeper Kumar Kushagra, and the duo added over 180 runs for the sixth wicket. Parag was the aggressor in the partnership as he found boundaries for fun. He completed his century in the 41st over.

4th List A ton for Parag

This was Parag's fourth century in List A cricket as the tally also includes seven fifties. His highest score in the format reads 174. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old now tallies over 1,450 runs in 45 List A games at a 36-plus average. His strike is over 96. With his leg-break bowling, he has returned with 43 wickets at an economy of 4.88.

Share this timeline