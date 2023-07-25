India to host Australia for ODIs ahead of World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 08:02 pm 2 min read

India and Australia will clash in three ODIs in September

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's schedule for the 2023-24 home season on July 25. According to the itinerary, Team India will play 16 international matches at home, comprising five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is. The three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, will commence the upcoming home season.

The schedule of India-Australia ODI series

As mentioned, the three-ODI series against Australia will mark the beginning of India's home season. Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot will host the three games on September 22, 24, and 27, respectively. The three ODIs will be a lead-up to the 50-over World Cup scheduled in India in October-November. It will be the litmus test for the two sides.

Have a look at the full schedule

Australia have had the edge in India

It is worth noting that Australia have won two of the last three bilateral ODI series in India. The Aussies won 2-1 earlier this year. India defeated Australia by the same margin in 2020. In 2019, Australia won the five-match series 3-2.

Australia to play T20I series in India following WC

After the World Cup concludes, Australia will play a five-match T20I series in India, starting November 23 in Vizag. Trivandrum (November 26), Guwahati (November 28), Nagpur (December 1), and Hyderabad (December 3) are the other venues for the series.

Afghanistan, England to visit India in 2024

India's first international assignment in 2024 is against Afghanistan, who will travel for their first white-ball series to the country. Mohali (January 11), Indore (January 14), and Bengaluru (January 17) will host the T20Is. India will host England for a five-Test series, starting January 25 in Hyderabad. Vizag (February 2), Rajkot (February 15), Ranchi (February 23), and Dharamsala (March 7) are the other venues.

