Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for two matches: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 06:58 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet has been found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct

In a major blow, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has been handed three demerit points by the International Cricket Council for her conduct during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh that ended in a tie. After being found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct, Harmanpreet will miss India's next matches.

Why does this story matter?

After a dramatic tie, tempers flared up as Harmanpreet slammed the umpiring standards during the post-match interview. Notably, the teams were devoid of the Decision Review System (DRS) during the series. The Indian skipper lost her cool on the ground after a couple of decisions went in Bangladesh's favor. Having received three demerit points, Harmanpreet will sit out of the next two matches.

What happened on the ground?

Harmanpreet was disgruntled with her LBW decision during India's second innings, as she felt that there was an inside edge. After being given out, the Indian skipper smashed her bat into the stumps and had a brief argument with the umpires. Some more controversial decisions throughout the match led to Harmanpreet's outburst. Her actions made headlines and she drew flak across social media.

The summary of 3rd WODI

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Dhaka. Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets for just 32 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol led India's fightback. However, the fall of six wickets inside 34 runs resulted in a dramatic tie.

