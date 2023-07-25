BWF Rankings: Rankireddy, Shetty rise to career-best number two

Sports

BWF Rankings: Rankireddy, Shetty rise to career-best number two

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 06:43 pm 3 min read

Rankireddy-Shetty are unbeaten in the last 10 matches of the BWF World Tour

Indian men's doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have climbed up to career-best world number two in the latest BWF World Rankings. The Indian pair has risen a spot in the rankings after their recent triumph at the 2023 Korea Open where they outclassed the world number one pairing of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the finals. Here's more.

Maiden Korea Open title for Rankireddy-Shetty

Rankireddy and Shetty were extremely clinical throughout their campaign in the Korea Open as they didn't drop a single game until the finals. In the finals, they lost the first game but came back strongly to beat the WR1 pairing 17-21, 21-13, 21-14. Notably, this was their maiden Korea Open title and third BWF World Tour title of the year.

Fourth title of the year

The Indian duo has been in sensational form this year. Rankireddy and Shetty have won four titles this year, which includes three BWF World Tour titles and the 2023 Asian Championships honor. The BWF World Tour titles this year are the Indonesia Open, Swiss Open and the recently-concluded Korea Open. The Indians boast a 21-7 win-loss record this year.

Seventh BWF World Tour title

Notably, this is Rankireddy and Shetty's seventh BWF World Tour title and their third Super 500 event after the 2019 Thailand Open and 2020 India Open. The Indonesia Open was their first Super 1000 honor. Overall, their tally includes Hyderabad Open (2018), Thailand Open (2019), French Open (2022), India Open (2022), and three titles from this year.

A superb record in the finals

Rankireddy and Shetty have a superb record in finals. They have a 7-2 win-loss ratio in the World Tour finals. Besides, they have a 1-1 record in the Commonwealth Games finals. They have a perfect record in the Asian Championships final. The duo has won their last five finals in the BWF World Tour, which also includes this year's Swiss Open and Indonesia Open.

Unbeaten streak

The Indian duo have now won 10 consecutive matches in the BWF World Tour. Notably, they have now won seven straight finals in the last 19 months. The last time the Indians lost a final was back in the 2019 French Open.

Rankireddy breaks the Guinness World Record

Rankireddy recently broke a decade-old Guinness World record for the fastest hit in badminton. He registered the record with a jaw-dropping 565 KPH smash. He broke the previous record of 493 KPH achieved by Malaysia's Tan Boon Heong, a former Asian Games doubles champion.

Can Rankireddy-Shetty reach the top?

The Japan Open will be crucial for Rankireddy and Shetty to reach the top. They may face Alfian-Ardianto in the semi-finals as they are in the same bracket. If Alfian-Ardianto fail to reach the semifinals, Rankireddy-Shetty will need to reach the finals to overtake them in the rankings. If the Indonesians reach the semifinals, then the Indians will need to win the Japan Open.

Share this timeline