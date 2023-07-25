All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja eyes these milestones in WI ODI series

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 05:27 pm 3 min read

Jadeja is set to complete 200 wickets in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of India's prolific spin-bowling all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the three-match ODI series in West Indies, starting July 27. India would likely test their full-strength side as a lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. After showcasing his all-round attributes in the Test series, Jadeja will be gearing up for the ODI leg. He is set to enter the record books.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been a vital cog of the Indian team across formats for over a decade now. While the left-arm spinner can deliver 10 handy overs on most days, his ability to gather quick runs lower down the order makes him an even greater asset. Notably, Jadeja could become the second Indian with the double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

Jadeja set to emulate Kapil Dev

Jadeja requires just nine wickets to complete 200 scalps in ODI cricket. He already has 2,526 runs with the bat in the format. Notably, only 11 players have accomplished this double so far. Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev is the only Indian to do so. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

Jadeja's attributes in ODI cricket

With the help of 13 fifties, Jadeja has so far accumulated 2,526 runs in 174 ODIs at 32.80. The tally includes 191 wickets with his economy rate being 4.91 (5W:1). Jadeja is known for playing several pivotal knocks and producing crucial breakthroughs with the ball. He is arguably the best fielder across formats. His rapid throws have often turned games in India's favor.

Jadeja eyes 200-wicket mark

Jadeja would become only the seventh Indian to complete 200 ODI wickets. He would join Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269), and Kapil (253) in the 200-wicket club.

Jadeja could break another record

Jadeja could unlock another achievement in West Indies. He could equal Kapil's record of scoring 1,000 runs and taking 50 wickets in ODI cricket away from home. The former Indian captain has 1,034 runs and 68 wickets in this regard. While Jadeja owns 1,125 ODI runs away from home, he requires three more scaps to equal join Kapil on this list.

Jadeja could become India's highest wicket-taker against WI (ODIs)

Over the years, Jadeja has fancied taking on the Caribbean batters. With 41 wickets at just 29.87, Jadeja is the joint second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in ODI cricket, with Kumble. Notably, his career-best ODI figures (5/36) also came against this side. In the upcoming series, Jadeja can break Kapil's record of taking the most ODI wickets against WI (43).

