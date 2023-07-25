ICC Rankings: Natalie Sciver-Brunt becomes number one WODI batter

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 04:50 pm 2 min read

Sciver-Brunt averaged 135.50 in Women's Ashes 2023 (ODIs)

England batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt has climbed to the top in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters. The senior batter was on song in the 2023 Women's Ashes (ODIs), having slammed 271 runs at an average of 135.50. Meanwhile, batter Fargana Hoque has become the first Bangladesh woman to break into the top 20 of the ODI batting rankings.

Second England player to slam consecutive WODI tons

Earlier this month, Sciver-Brunt became just the second England player to slam consecutive centuries in WODIs. She slammed a 149-ball 129 in the third WODI against Australia. It was her seventh WODI hundred and a fourth against the Aussies. As per Opta, Sciver-Brunt became the eighth different player and second among England women to smash consecutive centuries in women's ODIs.

Here's how Sciver-Brunt reached the top

Sciver-Brunt's 129-run knock helped her gain one place to reach the pinnacle. In the process, she surpassed Australian opener Beth Mooney, having attained a career-high 803 rating points. It is worth noting that Australian captain Meg Lanning is the only other active female player to have achieved a higher batting rating. The latter tops the list with 878 rating points.

A look at the top 10 batters

A look at the top 10 batters (ICC Women's ODI Rankings): Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Chamari Atapaththu, Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, and Stafanie Taylor.

Fargana scripts history after reaching top 20

The three-WODI series between Bangladesh and India got drawn 1-1 after the third ODI ended in a dramatic tie. In the tied encounter, batter Fargana became the first Bangladesh woman to score an ODI century. Smashing an incredible 107, she has climbed to the 19th spot (565 rating points) in the batting rankings. Fargana is the first Bangladesh woman to reach the top 20.

Nahida Akter breaks this record

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Nahida Akter rose rapidly in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings for bowlers. The 23-year-old took six wickets in the three-match series against India Women. As a result, Akter has jumped five spots to 19th in the batting rankings. She is now the highest-ranked Bangladesh women's bowler after Salma Khatun, who was ranked 20th in December last year.

