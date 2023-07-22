India vs Bangladesh 3rd WODI ends in historic tie: Stats

Sports

India vs Bangladesh 3rd WODI ends in historic tie: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 05:27 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol starred with fifties in the game (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The third and final Women's ODI between Bangladesh and India has tied. The three-match series hence ended at 1-1. The hosts, who were seeking their maiden WODI series win over India, posted a fighting total of 225/4 while batting first, thanks to Fargana Hoque's ton. In reply, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol scored fifties. However, Bangladesh thrillingly bounced back and earned a draw.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Dhaka. Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Mandhana and Harleen led the fightback. However, the fall of six wickets inside 34 runs caused the tie.

A sensational collapse in end overs

At 191/4, India were cruising as their victory seemed a mere formality. However, both Deol and Deepti Sharma then got run out in the 42nd over. Nahida Akter then dismissed Sneh Rana and Devika Vaidya for golden ducks in successive deliveries. Number-11 batter Meghna Singh scored six runs but she was dismissed in the last over. Jemimah Rodrigues remained stranded on 33*.

Historic ton for Fargana Hoque

As mentioned, Hoque scripted history by becoming Bangladesh's first centurion in Women's ODIs. The opener scored 107 and powered her tally to 1,240 runs in 56 WODIs at 25.83, the most for a Bangladesh batter. Hoque faced 160 balls during her knock, the joint-fifth-most for a player in Women's ODIs. Her tally of nine WODI fifties is also the highest for a Bangladesh player.

Fifty for Shamima Sultana on return

Hoque's opening partner Shamima Sultana also scored a fifty, 52 off 78 balls. Notably, the 35-year-old warmed the benches in the first two games of the series. The batter has now raced to 259 runs in 13 games at 21.58. Her strike rate in the format reads 53.73. Notably, this was her second fifty for Bangladesh in the 50-over format.

Second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh Women

Sultana and Hoque's 93-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in WODIs. Sharmin Akhter and Shukhtara Rahman occupy the top spot on this list, having added 113 runs against Ireland in 2011. Overall, Sultana and Hoque recorded the joint-fifth-highest WODI stand for Bangladesh.

Brilliant fifty from Mandhana

Mandhana paced her knock to perfection and scored 59 off 85 balls. She threw away her starts in the first two games, scoring 11 and 36. The batter has now raced to 3,179 in 80 WODIs at 42.95 (100s: 5, 50s: 26). Against Bangladesh, she has raced to 184 runs in six games at 30.66. This was her maiden fifty against BAN-W.

Career-best score for Harleen

Harleen scored 77 off 108 balls, her highest score in the WODI format. She was also involved in a 107-run third-wicket stand with Mandhana. The batter, who managed 25 in her preceding outing, smoked her second fifty in the format. The 25-year-old has now raced to 206 runs in nine Women's ODIs at an average of 29.42.

Match-turning three-fer for Nahida

Overall, Nahida Akter claimed three wickets in the game to finish with 3/37 in 10 overs. She finished the series with six wickets at a stellar economy of 3.33. Overall, she has raced to 41 wickets in 34 WODIs at an economy of 3.68.

Ninth tie in Women's ODIs

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and India played out the ninth tie in the history of Women's ODI cricket. While this is the first tie for BAN-W, the Women in Blue have previously been involved in a tie clash against New Zealand in 1997. South Africa have been involved in most tie clashes (5). West Indies follow them with three tied WODIs.

Share this timeline