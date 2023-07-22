BAN-W vs IND-W: Smriti Mandhana hammers 59 in series decider

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 22, 2023 | 03:27 pm 2 min read

Mandhana recorded a century stand with Harleen Deol (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana scored a well-paced half-century in the third and final Women's ODI against Bangladesh. The southpaw paced her knock to perfection on a challenging Dhaka track and scored 59 off 85 balls. Her knock was laced with five boundaries. Notably, she recorded a century stand with Harleen Deol to keep India ahead in the run chase. Here are further details.

A fine hand from Mandhana

Chasing 226, India were off to a poor start as they lost two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Mandhana then joined forces with Deol and the duo added 107 runs for the third wicket. Though Mandhana was watchful amid the challenging conditions, she kept finding the odd boundaries. The veteran opener eventually fell prey to Fahima Khatun.

A look at her stats

Mandhana threw away her starts in the first two games, scoring 11 and 36. Meanwhile, the batter has now raced to 3,179 in 80 WODIs at 42.95. Her strike rate reads 83.28. This was her 26th WODI fifty as the tally also includes five tons. Against Bangladesh, she has raced to 184 runs in six games at 30.66.

How did the first innings pan out?

Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs, 107 off 160 balls, as the hosts finished at 225/4 in their 50 overs. Her opening partner Shamima Sultana contributed with 52 runs. While Indian bowlers failed to take many wickets, they kept the scoring rate in control. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 2/45 in 10 overs.

