SL vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq's timely fifty powers visitors to victory

SL vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq's timely fifty powers visitors to victory

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 20, 2023 | 11:41 am 2 min read

Imam was instrumental to Pakistan's win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Imam-ul-Haq hammered an important fifty as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. The left-handed opener batted with precision in the fourth innings and scored an unbeaten 50 off 84 balls (4 fours, 1 six). Notably, the Sri Lankan bowlers were getting significant assistance from the Galle track. Here are further details.

A timely knock from Imam

After managing just one in Pakistan's first innings, Imam brought his A-game out. Though the visitors were to chase a mediocre 131 for victory, the track kept deteriorating with time. Pakistan hence were reduced to 38/3. Nevertheless, Imam held one end and recorded crucial partnerships with skipper Babar Azam (24) and Saud Shakeel (30). Agha Salman sealed Pakistan's victory with a six.

A look at his stats

This was Imam's eighth half-century in Tests as he has raced to 1,468 runs in 21 Tests at a decent average of 39.67. The southpaw has also clobbered three tons in the format with his highest score being 157. Against SL, he has completed 169 runs in three Tests at an average of 33.8. This was his maiden Test fifty against the opposition.

His numbers in the fourth innings

Meanwhile, Imam has embraced the challenging task of batting in the fourth innings. He has 501 runs in 13 innings in this regard at a remarkable average of 50.10. Four of his fifties have been recorded in the final innings.

How did the game pan out?

Dhananjaya De Silva (122) and Angelo Mathews (64) rescued the hosts from a top-order collapse as the hosts finished at 312 while batting first in Galle. Pakistan posted 461 in response as Saud Shakeel (208*) and Agha Salman (83) starred for them. De Silva (82) batted well again as SL managed 279 in their second outing. Imam however powered Pakistan to victory.

