Fakhar Zaman smashes his third successive ODI century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 12:41 am 2 min read

Fakhar is now the fastest Pakistani batter to 3,000 ODI runs (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team opener Fakhar Zaman smashed an unbeaten 180 to help his side chase down a stiff 337-run target set by New Zealand. With this ton, Fakhar smashed his second successive century in the ongoing series and a third overall (January 13). All three back-to-back tons have come against the Kiwis. Fakhar shared three match-winning stands as Pakistan have taken a 2-0 lead.

Fakhar stands tall for Pakistan

Fakhar shared a 66-run stand alongside Imam-ul-Haq for the first wicket before a 135-run stand alongside Babar Azam to keep the momentum in flow. Babar departed for 65 before Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique. Another century-plus stand was then added by Fakhar and Mohammad Rizwan. Fakhar ensured he made New Zealand pay for dropping him twice. His stay ensured an easy win in the end.

3,000 ODI runs for Fakhar

Fakhar slammed a 144-ball 180*, hammering 17 fours and six sixes. He struck at 125.00. Fakhar has now raced to 3,082 runs in ODIs at an impressive 49.70. He smashed his 10th ODI century. In 13 matches versus New Zealand, Fakhar now has 767 runs at 69.72. He has three tons and five fifties versus NZ.

3rd ton for Fakhar on home soil

Fakhar smashed his third century in ODIs on home soil. In 14 games, he has 751 runs at 57.76. He has four fifties as well. Notably, all his three tons at home have come versus NZ.

Fakhar is on a roll in 2023

Fakhar has 454 runs in five ODI matches this year at 113.50. His scores read 56, 0, 101, 117, and 180*. All of his five ODIs this year have been against the Kiwis at home.

Fastest Pakistan batter to 3,000 ODI runs

Fakhar is now the fastest Pakistani batter to 3,000 ODI runs. He achieved the mark in 67 innings, bettering the record held by Babar, who took 68 innings. Inzamam-ul-Haq is third on the list (87 innings).