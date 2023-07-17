Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff to be rested for Ireland series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 17, 2023 | 09:25 am 2 min read

Dravid has been India's head coach since November 2021 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff will be rested following the ongoing all-format tour of West Indies and USA, reported Cricbuzz. In their absence, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) staff will handle the coaching department during India's T20I tour of Ireland in August. NCA head VVS Laxman would operate as the head coach. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The BCCI selectors have been focusing on workload management owing to the jam-packed schedule in recent times. The coaching staff has also been provided rest on multiple previous occasions. Laxman served as the head coach during India's 2022 T20I tour of Ireland as well. Meanwhile, the idea behind the rest is to ensure that the coaching staff gets rejuvenated before the 2023 Asia Cup.

Who will be the other staff members?

Batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey are among the others to be rested alongside Dravid. Sitanshu Kotak and Hrishikesh Kanitkar are reportedly in line to assume Rathour's role. Meanwhile, the bowling coach would be chosen between Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule. The three T20Is in Ireland are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23.

Hardik Pandya likely to lead the team

Hardik Pandya is likely to lead the team once again as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not played the T20I format since the last year's ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the Ireland series would mark the maiden assignment of BCCI's new chief selector Ajit Agarkar. He is expected to join the team during the second Test against West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to return

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, is likely to make a comeback through the Ireland series. Shreyas Iyer's return is not guaranteed as he is yet to regain full fitness. ﻿KL Rahul would not be around the team at least till the Asia Cup. Rishabh Pant is set to miss this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

