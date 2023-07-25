Will West Indies challenge India in ODI series? Statistical preview

Sports

Will West Indies challenge India in ODI series? Statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 03:59 pm 3 min read

India won the ODI series 3-0 against WI last year (Photo source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies will look to bounce back in the ODI series against India after they lost the Test leg. The hosts are scheduled to play three ODIs against India, starting July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. While WI haven't qualified for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, they will look to salvage some pride. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between these two teams is closer than we expected. They have played a total of 139 ODI clashes between each other, and India hold the edge with 70 wins. However, WI also have secured 63 wins. While four matches were abandoned, two ended in ties. Their last meeting saw India win by 119 runs (DLS method).

West Indies' home record against India (ODIs)

West Indies have a very dicey ODI record at home against India. They have featured in 42 ODI clashes, winning only 20 times. However, they have also suffered 19 defeats against India. Three other games ended inconclusively. Notably, India whitewashed their last two ODI series against WI, winning all six clashes. Last year, India defeated WI 3-0 away from home.

WI failed to qualify for the World Cup

WI had to feature in the World Cup qualifiers, and to everyone's shock, they had a forgettable outing. They started well with wins over USA and Nepal but then lost to Zimbabwe, followed by a Super Over defeat against the Netherlands. In Super Six, WI lost all their matches apart from beating Oman. Defeats against Scotland and Sri Lanka knocked them out of tournament.

A look at their recent form in ODIs

WI have not had a consistent run in ODIs, especially at home. They were whitewashed by Bangladesh and India (both 3-0) last year at home. While they shared the spoils against SA with a 1-1 draw away from home, they lost the home ODI series 2-1 against NZ. The last home ODI series that they won was against SL (3-0), back in 2021.

Key performers for West Indies

Shai Hope has slammed 877 runs against India in 23 ODIs at 46.15 (50s: 4, 100s:3) Alzarri Joseph has scalped 71 ODI wickets since 2020 and is the third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in this period. He has scalped 20 wickets against India in 12 ODIs. Meanwhile, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer have hammered 969 and 1,447 runs respectively in this format.

Here are the key performers for India

Virat Kohli has smashed 2,261 runs in 42 ODIs against WI at 66.50. He is India's highest ODI run-getter against the Windies. Rohit Sharma is in second spot with 1,601 runs in ODIs against WI. Shubman Gill is in terrific form in ODIs this year. He has amassed 624 runs in nine matches at 78. Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 41 ODI wickets against WI.

These players eye momentous feats

Hope needs 171 more to complete 5,000 ODI runs. King needs 31 more to complete 1,000 ODI runs. Kohli needs 102 more to reach the 13,000-run club (ODIs). Jadeja needs three wickets to overtake Kapil Dev (43) as India's highest wicket-taker against WI in ODIs. He is nine wickets away from 200 ODI scalps. Mohammed Siraj needs seven wickets to complete 50 ODI dismissals.

Share this timeline