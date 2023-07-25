Nida Dar to lead Pakistan Women in Asian Games 2023

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Pakistan Women have won two gold medals at the Asian Games

Nida Dar is set to lead Pakistan Women in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a full-strength side for the multi-sport Games, which include a T20 tournament. Diana Baig and Shawaal Zulfiqar return to the side, while Anoosha Nasir has received a call-up due to her impressive run. Here are further details.

Pakistan Women's squad for Asian Games 2023

Pakistan Women's squad for Asian Games 2023: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Umm-e-Hani. Head coach: Mark Coles. Bowling coach: Saleem Jaffer. Fielding coach: Mohtashim Rasheed. Physiotherapist: Rifat Gill. Manager: Ayesha Ashhar.

Here's why Bismah Maroof pulled out

Pakistan Women will miss the services of their former captain, Bismah Maroof. The senior batter pulled out of the event as she won't be able to travel with her child to Hangzhou. As per the event's rules and regulations, the athletes are refrained from carrying their children to the Games. Notably, Maroof is Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Women T20Is, with 2,658 runs.

PCB acknowledges young Ayesha Naseem's decision to retire

Earlier this month, Pakistan batter Ayesha Naseem announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 18. Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, cited her devotion to Islamic principles as the reason. Reportedly, Nida and some board officials persuaded her to contemplate her decision. As per the latest development, the board has accepted her decision.

A look at the key details

The T20 tournament in the 2023 Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, between September 19 and 26. The semi-finals are scheduled on September 25, with the final taking place a day later. Notably, Pakistan Women, according to their position in the ICC WT20I Rankings, will directly feature in the quarter-finals, scheduled to be held between September 22 and 24.

Will Pakistan Women bag a third gold?

As of now, Pakistan are the only side to win a gold medal in the women's cricket event at the Asian Games. They emerged victorious in the only two editions - Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

