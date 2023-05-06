Sports

Pakistan rise to number one in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan are now ranked the best ODI side (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan are now ranked the best ODI side after humbling New Zealand in the fourth encounter of the five-match series in Karachi on Friday. Pakistan, who have taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series, have dethroned Australia at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. Notably, Pakistan were placed fifth before the ODI series versus NZ with a rating of 106 points.

4-0 lead for Pakistan in ongoing series

Pakistan have outplayed New Zealand in each of the four ODI matches to reach the summit. On Friday, Pakistan rode on Babar Azam's 18th ODI ton to post 334/6 in 50 overs. In response, New Zealand fell short, losing by 102 runs. Usama Mir claimed match-winning figures worth 4/43. Pakistan will next face the Kiwis on Sunday for the fifth ODI.