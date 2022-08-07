Sports

Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu beats Yeo Jia Min in semis

Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu beats Yeo Jia Min in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

PV Sindhu was made to sweat for her win (Source: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was tested in her semi-final clash against Yeo Jia Min in the women's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist clinched the first game 21-19 in a closely fought contest. In the second game, Sindhu saw Yeo offer a fight once again but the former prevailed 21-17. Here's more.

Tourney Sindhu's run in the tournament

Sindhu, who received a bye for the first round, bested Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the round of 32 (21-4, 21-11). She then reached the quarter-finals by beating Uganda's Husina Kobigabe 21-10, 21-9. In the semis, she was pushed all the way by Goh Jin Wei. Sindhu won 19-21, 21-14, 21-18. And now she edged past Singapore's 23-year-old Min.

CWG How has Sindhu fared at CWG?

Sindhu is a two-time medallist in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games. She pocketed bronze in 2014, having lost to Malaysia's Tee Jing Yi 23-21, 21-9. However, the ace shuttler was a notch above in 2018. She snared silver as she lost to fellow countrywoman Saina Nehwal 21-18, 23-21. Notably, Sindhu has a gold medal to her name through mixed doubles in 2018.

2022 CWG Sindhu wins silver in mixed team event in 2022 CWG

India were bested by Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia (21-18, 21-15). Sindhu drew level against Jin Wei Goh, beating her in straight games (22-20, 21-17). World number 42, Ng Tze Yong, downed Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 6-21, 21-16. P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then succumbed to an 18-21, 17-21 defeat.

Badminton How have India fared in badminton at CWG?

India are the third-most successful nation in badminton at CWG. To date, India have won 26 medals which include seven gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. England (109) and Malaysia (65) are the top two nations in terms of medal tallies. Saina Nehwal grabbed a gold medal in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap (men's singles) claimed gold in 2014.