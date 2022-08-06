Sports

Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu fights hard to reach semis

PV Sindhu was made to sweat for her win (Source: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to work hard in her quarter-final clash against Goh Jin Wei in the women's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist lost the first game 19-21 before making a comeback to seal the second 21-14. In the decider, she took a 17-12 lead at one stage before winning 21-18. Here's more.

Match A crunch contest between the two players

There was very little to separate the two players in what was a stern contest on offer. Sindhu was trailing 16-19 in the first game and managed to draw level. However, Wei kept her composure win 21-19. In the second game, Sindhu responded well. There were some superb rallies between the players. Sindhu had an 11-10 lead in the decider before extending the same.

Information Sindhu's run in the tournament

Sindhu, who received a bye for the first round, bested Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the round of 32 (21-4, 21-11). She then reached the quarter-finals by beating Uganda's Husina Kobigabe 21-10, 21-9. And now, she has beaten Wei.

CWG How has Sindhu fared at CWG?

Sindhu is a two-time medallist in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games. She pocketed bronze in 2014, having lost to Malaysia's Tee Jing Yi 23-21, 21-9. However, the ace shuttler was a notch above in 2018. She snared silver as she lost to fellow countrywoman Saina Nehwal 21-18, 23-21. Notably, Sindhu has a gold medal to her name through mixed doubles in 2018.

2022 Sindhu wins silver in mixed team event in 2022 CWG

India were bested by Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia (21-18, 21-15). Sindhu drew level against Jin Wei Goh, beating her in straight games (22-20, 21-17). World number 42, Ng Tze Yong, downed Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 6-21, 21-16. P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then succumbed to an 18-21, 17-21 defeat.

Badminton How have India fared in badminton at CWG?

India are the third-most successful nation in badminton at CWG. To date, India have won 26 medals which include seven gold, eight silver, and 11 bronze. England (109) and Malaysia (65) are the top two nations in terms of medal tallies. Saina Nehwal grabbed a gold medal in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap (men's singles) claimed gold in 2014.