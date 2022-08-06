Sports

Commonwealth Games: India's Avinash Mukund wins silver in 3000m steeplechase

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 04:57 pm 1 min read

Mukund won a silver medal for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@AthleticsWeekly)

Indian athlete Avinash Mukund scripted a national record in men's 3000m steeplechase event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. He clocked a national record time of 8:11.20 in the 3000m steeplechase final. He stuck with the Kenyans and went on to beat two of them. He has handed India a fourth 2022 CWG medal in athletics.

Mukund became the fourth Indian sportsperson in athletics to win a medal after Tejaswin Shankar's bronze in high jump, Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal in long jump, and Priyanka Goswami's silver in 10000m race walk.

Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya won the gold medal with a time of 8:11.15. Amos Serum of Kenya came third with 8:16.83 to take the bronze. Avinash had earlier finished 11th in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the World Championships. The 27-year-old Sable clocked a timing of 8:31.75.

Earlier, Goswami from Uttar Pradesh won a historic silver medal in women's 10000m race walk final on Saturday. Priyanka's 43:38.83 is her personal best. Notably, she had finished 17th in a field of 58 participants with a time of 1:32:36 at last year's Tokyo Olympics.