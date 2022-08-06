Sports

2022 CWG, boxing: India's Amit Panghal storms into the final

Amit Panghal staged a comeback to thrash Zambia's Chinyemba (Source: Twitter/@boxerPanghal)

Indian boxer Amit Panghal beat Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the men's flyweight semi-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Despite losing the first round by split decision 2-3, the 26-year-old upped his game to win by unanimous decision 5-0. Panghal, who made peace with silver in the 2018 Games in the light flyweight category, will contend for gold in the final on Sunday.

Accomplishments A look at Panghal's career accomplishments

Panghal grabbed bronze in the light flyweight category at the 2017 Asian Championships in Tashkent. He won gold in the flyweight category in 2019, Bangkok, and then silver in the 2021 edition in Dubai. Panghal garnered gold (light flyweight) at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. He had to contend with a silver (flyweight) in the 2019 World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Feats Some more of Panghal's note-worthy feats

Panghal pocketed gold in his maiden appearance at the 2017 National Boxing Championships. He grabbed gold in the 2018 Strandzha Cup in Sofia and successfully defended his title next year. In September 2019, Panghal etched his name as the first Indian boxer to bag a silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. He lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov (52kg category) 0-5.

Olympics How did Panghal fare in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Panghal was the world's number one in the 52kg category at the time of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, he lost to Rio Olympics silver medallist, Yuberjen Martinez, 1-4 by a split decision. Earlier this year, Panghal settled with silver at the Thailand Open after having lost to the Philippines' 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, Rogen Ladon by a split decision (2-3).

Journey A look at Panghal's early life

Panghal hails from Mayna Village in Rohtak district, Haryana. His father is a farmer in Mayna, while his elder brother works in the Indian Army. His brother Ajay, a former amateur boxer, influenced him to make a career in boxing. He joined Sir Chhoturam Boxing Academy in 2007. At present, Panghal works as a junior commissioned officer for the Indian Army.