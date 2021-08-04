2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Complete report

India wrestler Ravi Dahiya assured the nation its fourth medal at the Tokyo Games

It was a positive day for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured the nation of a medal after reaching the final of the 57kg freestyle category. Meanwhile, boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze after losing her semi-final bout. The Indian women's hockey team also lost but will fight for a bronze medal. Here's the complete report.

Ravi

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final

Wrestler Dahiya assured the nation of a fourth medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, winning his men's 57kg semi-final match. He turned around the semi-final by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to become only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash in Olympics. The fourth-seeded Indian was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead.

Anshu

Wrestler Anshu Malik in repechage round

Anshu Malik lost her opening 57kg bout to European champion Irina Kurachikina but since the Belarus wrestler has reached the final, Anshu has got a second chance to be in the medal round. She will now compete in the repechage round on Thursday and a win will help her fight for the bronze medal then.

Information

Deepak Punia to fight for bronze medal

Deepak Punia (86kg) managed to reach the semi-finals but lost to the formidable American David Morris Taylor. Punia will now fight for bronze on Thursday against the winner of the repechage round between Myles Amine and Ali Shabanau

Boxing

Lovlina loses semis, settles for bronze

India's 23-year-old boxer Lovlina lost the semis of the women's flyweight category on Wednesday. She was beaten by the world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Borgohain was assured of a bronze medal when she qualified for the semis. She has become the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at the Olympics.

Javelin

Neeraj Chopra reaches final in men's javelin

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra earned a direct qualification into the final with a stunning throw of 86.65m on his first attempt that put him on the top of the charts. The 23-year-old took just a few seconds to make it to the final round as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m in his first attempt.

Hockey

Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

Argentina beat the Indian women's hockey team 2-1 in an intense semi-final clash. With this win, world number three Argentina have booked a berth in the finale, assuring themselves of a medal. India will now vie for the bronze medal against Great Britain, who were hammered by world number one team Netherlands.

Information

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is second after opening round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got off to a brilliant start, carding a four-under 67 in the opening round for a share of the second spot at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Notably, she was one shot behind the leader, Madalene Sagstrom of Sweden, who shot 66.

Do you know?

Medal count at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

China lead the show in terms of gold medals won (32). The USA and Japan follow suit with 25 and 21 gold medals respectively. In the overall count of medals, the USA have claimed 79 and are ahead of China (70). ROC have 53 medals.