Perry stars with third consecutive fifty as Australia beat Ireland

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 10:15 pm 3 min read

Perry has slammed consecutive three 50-plus scores in WODIs five times (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry continued her fine form as she slammed a 99-ball 91 against Ireland in the second WODI at the Clontarf Cricket Club ground in Dublin. This was Perry's 32nd WODI fifty (9 fours, 3 sixes). Her innings powered Australia to 321/7 in their 50 overs. Later, a three-fer from Georgia Wareham helped Australia bowl Ireland out for 168.

A splendid knock from Perry's blade

Perry went into the middle when Phoebe Litchfield fell early. She somewhat steadied the ship with 36 runs with Alyssa Healy. But on Healy's dismissal, Australia lost two quick wickets. Later, Perry stitched a 106-run partnership with Beth Mooney and took Australia to safer shores. He then added 54 runs with Ashleigh Gardener, taking the total beyond the 200-run mark. Georgina Dempsey dismissed Perry.

Record fifth time with three consecutive 50-plus scores in WODIs

Perry has been a stalwart in WODIs for Australia. She has scored runs consistently and with her 91 she has registered three consecutive 50-plus runs knocks a total of five times. She smashed 91 in the second WODI against England, followed by a 53 in the third WODI. Perry scored 41 in the first WODI against England.

Most scores in the 90s in WODIs

Perry's 91 against Ireland is her sixth score in the 90s in WODIs. She now has the most number of scores in the 90s in this format. The Australian surpassed Mithali Raj and Stafanie Taylor, who have five scores in the 90s in WODIs. The likes of Belinda Clark, Charlotte Edwards, Smriti Mandhana, and Lizelle Lee have four such scores in WODIs.

Perry has completed this double

Earlier Perry completed 6,000 international runs in women's cricket. With that, she unlocked a great achievement. She became the first woman to own 6,000 runs and 300-plus wickets in international cricket. The veteran has now raced to 6,165 runs in international women's cricket in 288 matches across formats. She has also scalped 323 wickets for Australia. Perry is Australia's most-capped female cricketer.

A look at her WODI numbers

Perry has been phenomenal for the Aussies. She is a very dependable batter in this format. She is the fourth-highest run-getter for Australia Women. Only Clark (4,844), Karen Rolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602) are ahead of her in terms of runs in WODIs. With the ball, Perry is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in WODIs with 162 scalps, only behind Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180).

How did the match pan out?

Ireland won the toss and invited Australia to bat first. The visitors had a scrappy start until Perry and Mooney added 106 runs together. Later, Perry and Gardner stitched a 54-run partnership as both batters slammed fifties. Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham played important cameos to help Australia reach the mammoth total of 321/7 Dempsey starred for Ireland with career-best figures of 4/54.

