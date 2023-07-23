Ashes: Australia retain urn after 4th Test ends in draw

Sports

Ashes: Australia retain urn after 4th Test ends in draw

Written by Parth Dhall July 23, 2023 | 09:57 pm 4 min read

England were in the driving seat, going into Day 5

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test ended in a draw, with rain washing out the fifth day's play at Old Trafford, Manchester. Incessant rain spoiled England's chances of claiming a much-needed victory. Australia, who conceded a 275-run lead, were 214/5 at stumps on Day 4. The Aussies go into the final Test with a 2-1 lead. They have successfully retained the Ashes urn.

How did the match pan out?

England, having elected to field, bowled Australia out for 317. Chris Woakes took a five-wicket haul. England posted 592 as Zak Crawley (189), Moeen Ali (54), Joe Root (84), Harry Brook (61), Ben Stokes (51), and Jonny Bairstow (99*) fared well. Josh Hazlewood took a fifer. Australia were 214/5 as 30 overs were possible on Day 4. Rain washed out the entire Day 5.

Crawley's 189-run knock set the tone

England opener Crawley toyed with the Aussies, hammering a fluent century on Day 2. Australia resumed the day on 299/8 before being bowled out for 317. Crawley then handed England a solid response. Crawley slammed his fourth century in Test cricket and a maiden one against Australia. The England batter smashed 189 off 182 balls, a knock laced with 21 fours and 3 sixes.

Second-fastest ton by an England opener

As per Cricbuzz, Crawley has smashed the second-fastest ton by an England opener in terms of balls faced (93). Notably, Crawley only holds the fastest century record (86 balls versus Pakistan). Meanwhile, his 93-ball ton is only behind Gilbert Jessop (76 balls, The Oval 1902) and Ian Botham (86 twice, Leeds 1981 and Old Trafford 1981) in the Ashes.

Woakes picks his maiden fifer in Ashes

Woakes was the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings. He took five wickets for just 62 runs in 22.2 overs, including four maidens. The England seamer registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ashes. Overall, it was his fifth fifer in Test cricket. Notably, each of his five fifers has come in home Tests.

Broad completes 600 Test wickets

Stuart Broad created history in Manchester as he completed 600 Test wickets by dismissing Head. The former became the second pacer after James Anderson to achieve this milestone. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anderson, and Anil Kumble are ahead of him in terms of wickets. Broad finished with figures worth 2/68 in the first innings.

Moeen records this rare double

Moeen Ali slammed a valiant 54 on Day 2. He shared a 121-run stand alongside Cawley before falling in the second session. Moeen became the fourth England player to register 3,000+ runs and 200+ wickets in Test cricket. Moeen is only the 16th player to record this double in the format. He got to 3,000 runs with his 23rd run in the contest.

Stokes, Brook shine for England

England captain Stokes and batter Brook hammered half-centuries to extend England's lead in the first innings. Stokes managed 51 from 74 balls, surpassing 1,500 Ashes runs. Meanwhile, Brook slammed his second successive fifty and a sixth in the format for England. The latter finished for a 100-ball 61 (5 fours). Pat Cummins and Hazlewood dismissed the duo, respectively.

Root, Bairstow miss out on tons

Root was busy out there in the middle and played an aggressive innings. He got to his fifty from just 45 balls. The former England captain perished for 84(95), eventually taking England past 350. Bairstow was at his sublime best, smashing an unbeaten 99 from 81 balls (25th Test fifty). Bairstow was stranded on an unbeaten 99 after Anderson was dismissed by Cameron Green.

Hazlewood claims his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests

Australian pacer Hazlewood finished with 5/126 from 27 overs to claim his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. He dismissed Root on Day 2 before taking four more. Hazlewood now has 235 scalps at 26.04. Versus England, he has 73 scalps at 25.38.

11th Test century for Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to the crease when Australia were 32/1. Mark Wood got two wickets late on Day 3 but Labuschagne stayed still. After a 43-run stand with Steven Smith, Labuschagne joined hands with Mitchell Marsh and added 103 runs. Playing his 42nd Test match, Labuschagne slammed his second Test ton away from home. He owns 11 Test centuries and 16 fifties.

A look at other notable numbers

Labuschagne, Australia's only centurion in Manchester, slammed a half-century in the first innings as well (51). All-rounder Marsh too smashed a quickfire 51 off 60 balls (7 fours and 1 six). Mitchell Starc's unbeaten 36 got Australia past 300 in the first innings. Wood raced to 100 Test wickets in the second innings. He achieved the milestone, claiming the wicket of Smith.

Share this timeline