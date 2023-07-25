WI vs IND: Decoding Shai Hope's exceptional ODI stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 08:18 pm 3 min read

Hope is the highest run-getter in ODIs since 2019 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has been in tremendous form in ODIs in the last few years. He will be crucial for the Windies when they cross swords against India in the three-match ODI series, starting July 27. Hope has been very impressive in this format and will hope to inspire others after a disappointing defeat in the Test series. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Hope is the most consistent WI batter in ODIs, and WI will need him to fire on all cylinders to stand a chance against India in the ODI series. He has scored a lot of runs in the last few years, and being the skipper, he will hope to lead from the front. He can be the source of inspiration that WI cricket needs.

Hope averages 46.15 against India

The 29-year-old has a brilliant record against India in this format. Hope has amassed 877 runs in 23 ODI clashes against the Men in Blue at an average of 46.15. The WI skipper has compiled three hundreds and four fifties against them. 123* is his highest ODI score against India. He will hope to continue his plaudits in the upcoming ODI series.

Hope close to completing 5,000 ODI runs

In the last five years in ODIs, Hope has been the most consistent WI batter. He has amassed 4,829 runs in 115 ODIs at an impressive average of 50.30. His tally includes 15 ODI centuries and 23 fifties. He needs 171 more to complete 5,000 ODI runs. Hope will become the 11th WI batter to achieve the milestone in this format.

Hope in elite company

Courtesy of his century against Nepal in the World Cup Qualifiers, Hope became the fourth WI batter to slam 15 ODI tons. He is only behind legends Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), and Desmond Haynes (17) in terms of ODI centuries.

Most ODI runs since 2019

Hope has been sensational for WI in ODIs since the start of 2019. He has amassed 3,167 runs in 71 matches at a stellar average of 51.91 in this period (50s: 16, 100s: 11) No other batter has scored as many runs in this period. Pakistan's Babar Azam (2,822) trails him in second position. Indian batter Virat Kohli (2,666) is in the third spot.

Hope averages 65.12 as captain

After taking charge of the Caribbeans, Hope has taken the added responsibilities on his shoulders. Although results have not gone in their favor, Hope has amassed 521 runs in 11 matches at an average of 65.12 (50s: 2, 100s: 2).

His ODI runs at home, away, and neutral venues

Hope has slammed 1,392 runs in 45 home ODIs at an average of 34.80. He has hammered two hundreds and nine fifties. In 42 away (home of opposition) matches, the 29-year-old has clobbered 2,135 runs at an impressive average of 62.79. 10 of his ODI tons have come in these matches. He has amassed 1,302 runs in 28 neutral ODIs at 59.18 (100s: 3).

