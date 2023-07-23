Emerging Asia Cup final: Abhishek clocks fifth List A fifty

Emerging Asia Cup final: Abhishek clocks fifth List A fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023

Abhishek Sharma slammed a 51-ball 61 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India A all-rounder Abhishek Sharma smoked a well-paced fifty against Pakistan in the final of the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup. This was Abhishek's fifth List A fifty as he anchored the Indian innings. The southpaw batted positively and brought up his fifty in 44 deliveries. His knock of 61 from 51 deliveries was laced with five fours and a six. Here's more.

A calculative knock from Abhishek

The southpaw was under scrutiny as the opponents piled up a huge total. However, Abhishek and Sai Sudharshan batted positively and did not shy away from playing their shots. The openers added 64 runs. Later, he stitched a 52-run stand with Yash Dhull, taking India A beyond the 130-run mark. Abhishek fell to Sufiyan Muqeem when India were 132/3 in 19.5 overs.

A look at his List A numbers

Abhishek Sharma has plenty of experience. He has featured in many domestic tournaments and has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw has completed 1,359 runs in 43 List A matches. He owns an average of over 34. Besides slamming five fifties, he has also smoked three centuries. This is his second fifty in the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

A look at his numbers in the Emerging Asia Cup

Abhishek has got some starts in this tournament but has only crossed the 50-run mark twice. He smoked a 69-ball 87 against Nepal A in the second group game. Overall, he amassed 221 runs in this tournament, while scalping two wickets with his left-arm spin.

