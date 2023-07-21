BAN-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Hosts seek historic series victory

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 03:00 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh are chasing history as they take on India in the third and final Women's ODI on Saturday (July 22). The series is poised at 1-1 after the first two games as the Tigers seek their maiden WODI series victory over India. However, the momentum is in the visiting team's favor as they won the preceding game by 108 runs. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhakawill host this duel. The first two games were also played at this venue as batters had a hard time. The track assisted the spinners particularly in the middle overs. The live telecast of the game would not be available in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to catch the live streaming (9:00am IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

Bangladesh's 40-run triumph (DLS method) in the series opener was their maiden WODI victory over the Women in Blue. Overall, the two sides have met in seven WODIs so far with India winning six of them. On Bangladesh soil, the head-to-head record stands at 1-1 as India had not played any WODI in the nation prior to the ongoing series.

India seek to carry on momentum

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the opener, India made a terrific bounce back in the second game. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with an all-round show. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also got a fifty. Meanwhile, for Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque has been among the runs in both games. Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan are their star performers in the bowling department.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain & wicket-keeper), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.

Who are the key performers?

Rodrigues scored 86 besides scalping four wickets with her off-spin in the preceding clash. Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya scalped five wickets combined in the first two games at an economy of 4.4. Marufa Akter has also taken five wickets in this series with her economy rate being 4.59. Fargana Hoque has recorded scores of 27 and 47 in the series.

