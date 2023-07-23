F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023 | 08:38 pm 3 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen claimed another dominating win as he stayed ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and team-mate Sergio Perez in third. McLaren had a superb race as Oscar Piastri finished fifth, behind Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton. Notably, Verstappen has now sealed his seventh race in a row. Here are the stats.

88th podium and 44th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 88th podium and 11th successive one this season. He also claimed his 44th race win and a ninth this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, Monaco GP, Spanish GP, Canadian GP, Austrian GP, and British GP respectively. Verstappen has won his second successive race at the Hungarian GP. In 2021, the Dutchman claimed a ninth-place finish here.

Red Bull Racing set a massive record in F1

It was a record-breaking day for Red Bull Racing as they claimed McLaren's record (11) for consecutive team wins with their 12th chequered flag in a row. Red Bull have claimed all 11 races this season, besides winning the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in 2022.

Key numbers for Norris and Perez

Norris claimed his eighth career podium finish and a second successive one in 2023. His best result this season before the British GP and Hungarian GP was a fourth-placed finish in the previous race in Austria. Meanwhile, Perez claimed his fourth podium finish in 2023. Overall, he has managed 31 podiums in his Formula 1 career.

Hungarian GP: A look at the top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2)Lando Norris (McLaren) 3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 6) George Russell (Mercedes) 7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 8) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Five teams take two places each

Five teams had two places each in the top 10. Hamilton, who started from pole position, fizzed out in the end, missing the chance to overtake Perez. His team-mate Russell claimed sixth place ahead of the two Ferraris and Aston Martins.

Driver and Constructor standings

Verstappen leads the F1 season with 281 points from 11 races. He claimed the fastest lap today. Perez is second with 171 points. Alonso, who finished ninth, has 139 points ahead of Hamilton (133). In terms of the Constructor standings, Red Bull Racing lead the way with 452 points. Mercedes are placed second with 223 points and are above Aston Martin (184).

Key takeaways from the race

Hamilton didn't get the desired start as Verstappen was sturdy on the inside on the run to the first corner and took a lead when they turned in. Hamilton was unable to keep pace with the McLarens. However, with fresher tires at the end, he did catch up but it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, Russell drove a strong race from 18th to finish sixth.

