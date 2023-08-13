Romario Shepherd records his career-best T20I figures: Key stats

Romario Shepherd records his career-best T20I figures: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023

Shepherd took four wickets for 31 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd ran into India's middle order in the 5th and series-deciding T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. He took four wickets as the Caribbeans restricted Team India to 165/9 in 20 overs. In the process, Shepherd registered his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

A terrific spell from Shepherd

Shepherd took his first wicket in the form of Sanju Samson, in the 11th over. The former then removed Indian skipper Hardik Pandya, who was beginning to build a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik's wicket was crucial for West Indies at that point. Shepherd dismissed Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in back-to-back overs to complete his maiden four-wicket haul in the format.

Career-best bowling figures

As mentioned, Shepherd has registered his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. He conceded 31 runs besides taking four wickets in four overs. Shepherd, who made his T20I debut in January 2020, now has 31 wickets in as many matches at an average of 29.70. Despite being impressive, the medium-pacer has leaked runs at 10.38 per match.

Most wickets in the series

Shepherd finished the five-match T20I series as the highest wicket-taker. He finished the series with nine wickets at an average of 18.11. He was the only West Indies bowler with over more than wickets in the series.

