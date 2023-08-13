5th T20I: India compile 165/9 against WI; Suryakumar, Shepherd shine

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023 | 10:19 pm 2 min read

SKY slammed a terrific half-century (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies restricted India to 165/9 in the 5th and final T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. While the others stumbled, Suryakumar Yadav smashed the only half-century for India. Pacer Romario Shepherd took four wickets for the Caribbeans. The five-T20I series is presently leveled at 2-2. It remains to be seen if WI script history.

India stumble in Powerplay

Unlike the 4th T20I, India had an ordinary start after electing to bat first. Spinner Akeal Hosein, who started the proceedings for WI, dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on the fifth ball. Hosein also got rid of Shubman Gill in his next over. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the ship. The former smashed 19 runs in the Powerplay's last over (51/2).

SKY smashes a 45-ball 61

Suryakumar added 49 runs along with Tilak after India were reduced to 17/2. While the latter departed before the 10-over mark, SKY kept the Indians afloat. Like the rest of the batters, SKY faced the wrath of the Lauderhill wicket. He still cracked a 38-ball fifty in the 16th over. He eventually smashed 61 off 45 balls (4 fours and 3 sixes).

Sanju Samson completes 6,000 T20 runs

Samson looked solid in his 9-ball 13 (2 fours), but he could not maximize. However, he unlocked a momentous feat during the match. The right-handed batter has completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Samson reached this landmark with his second run in the match. The Indian batter scored his 6,000th T20 run in his 246th T20 game.

Tilak continues his sublime run

Youngster Tilak continued his sublime run in the format. After roaring in his first five international innings, the left-handed batter smashed an 18-ball 27. His knock was laced with 3 fours and a couple of sixes. Tilak helped India gain momentum in the sixth over where he took Alzarri Joseph to the cleaners. The former clobbered 3 fours and a six in that over.

Most runs after first five T20I appearances (India)

Another match, another scintillating knock from Tilak's blade. The youngster has left a mark in each of his five knocks so far (27, 7*, 49*, 51, and 39). Tilak finished the series with 173 runs at an incredible average of 57.66. The Indian batter now has the second-most runs for India after his first five T20Is. KL Rahul tops this list with 179 runs.

