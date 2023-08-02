Shai Hope completes 1,500 ODI runs at home: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 02, 2023 | 02:16 am 2 min read

Hope became the 11th WI player to get the mark (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies captain Shai Hope has accomplished a major milestone, racing past 1,500 ODI runs at home. The third and deciding ODI against India marked his milestone. Hope entered the game, requiring just two runs to get the mark. He was dismissed for five as WI were in tatters in pursuit of 352. Here we decode his stats.

11th WI player to get the mark

Hope has become the 11th West Indian batter to complete 1,500 ODI runs at home (1,503). He got to the mark in his 48th home ODI with his average being 35.78. Notably, his overall ODI average is 50.40. Hence, he has really not enjoyed batting at home. The tally includes 10 fifties and a couple of tons.

His numbers in away games

As mentioned, Hope's stats in away and neutral matches are way better. In away (home of opposition) ODIs, he has smoked 2,135 runs in 42 games with the help of 10 tons and six fifties. Hope's average of 62.79 is the highest among batters with at least 2,000 away ODI runs. In neutral games, he has clobbered 1,302 runs at 59.18.

Most ODI runs since 2019

Hope has been sensational for WI in ODIs since 2019. He has amassed 3,270-plus runs in 74 matches at a stellar average of nearly 53 in this period (50s: 17, 100s: 11). No other batter has scored as many runs in this period. Pakistan's Babar Azam (2,822) trails him in second position. Indian batter Virat Kohli (2,666) is in the third spot.

Hope closing in on 1,000 ODI runs against India

The 29-year-old has a brilliant record against India in this format. Hope has 988 runs in 26 ODI clashes against the Men in Blue at 47.04. The WI skipper has compiled three hundreds and five fifties against them. 123* is his highest ODI score against India. He smoked an unbeaten 63 in the preceding game.

Here are his overall ODI numbers

In the last five years in ODIs, Hope has been the most consistent WI batter. He is approaching 5,000 runs in ODIs. Hope has amassed 4,940 runs at 50.40. His tally includes 15 ODI centuries and 24 fifties. In 2023, Hope has registered 632 runs from 14 ODIs at 63.20. He has hammered two tons and three fifties.

