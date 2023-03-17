Sports

SA vs WI, 2nd ODI preview: Visitors look to rebuild

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 01:58 pm 3 min read

After a rained-out first ODI, South Africa will be looking to carry the momentum from the Test series when they face West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London. Fans will hope that the rain gods don't play spoilsport for the second time in a row. WI, who have a new skipper in Shai Hope, will be aiming to rebuild.

Pitch report, timing and broadcast details

The Buffalo Park stadium in East London will host the 2nd ODI. The pitch will assist the pacers as it offers great bounce but will also be conducive for batting. The average first innings ODI scored at the venue is only 225. Star Sports will be broadcasting the match live, whereas FanCode will provide the live streaming facility (paid subscription) from 4:30 PM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

SA and WI have faced each other in 62 ODIs till date. Out of which SA have dominated the duel with 44 wins whereas WI have managed 15 wins. Two ODIs have ended without a result while one finished in a tie. The hosts have won seven out of the eight bilateral ODI series played between the two teams.

WI's Hope aims to start with a win versus SA

WI played an ODI around six months back and had lost to New Zealand 2-1. West Indies will be looking to make a significant return. Interestingly as per ESPNcricinfo, WI haven't been able to defeat SA in an ODI series ever since their win over the Proteas in 1992. SA skipper Temba Bavuma will look to preserve SA's superb record.

Here's a look at the Probable playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin. West Indies: Shai Hope (c&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Dream11 Fantasy picks

Option 1: Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (vc), Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi. Option 2: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rovman Powell, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Mayers (vc), Alzarri Joseph, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin.

A look at the key performers

Rassie van der Dussen has smoked 1,679 runs at 67.16. Having smashed 4,308 runs, Hope can become the 11th WI batter to reach 4,500 ODI runs. Wayne Parnell (98 wickets) can become the 13th SA bowler to pick 100 wickets. WI pacer Jason Holder has managed 153 scalps at 36.30. He is in line to surpass former WI legend Malcolm Marshall (157).