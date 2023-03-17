Sports

Babar Azam becomes fastest to 9,000 T20 runs: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 17, 2023, 01:51 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam smashed his 76th T20 fifty against Islamabad United (Source: Twitter/PSLT20)

Babar Azam smoked his 76th T20 half-century, helping Peshawar Zalmi to 183/8 batting first versus Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Eliminator 1 clash. His knock of 64 (39 balls) stood out as it eventually allowed them to secure a win versus Islamabad (171/6). Babar's explosive innings helped him race to 9,000 T20 runs, faster than any other batter in the world.

Fastest to 9,000 T20 runs

Babar created history as he reached the landmark of 9,000 runs in T20s in only 245 innings, faster than any other batter in the world. He broke Chris Gayle's record who reached the landmark in 249 innings. Meanwhile, India's Virat Kohli achieved the mark in 271 innings. Babar has hammered 9,029 T20 runs at 44.04 striking at 128.52. Overall, he has mustered eight centuries.

How did the match pan out?

Islamabad invited Peshawar to bat and Saim Ayub (23) and Babar gave them a blazing start until the former got dismissed following a 60-run stand. Mohammed Haris (34) played a great cameo as Peshawar posted 183/8. Shadab Khan﻿ finished with 2/40. In reply, Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood smashed fifties but Salman Irshad (2/18) and Aamer Jamal (2/36) restricted them to only 171/6.

Here's a look at Babar's overall PSL numbers

Babar has hammered 2,893 runs in 78 PSL matches at 43.83 over the years. He has slammed 28 fifties and a solitary hundred in the league. This season, Babar has smashed 480 runs in 10 matches at 53.33 (SR: 148.60). He is only behind Mohammed Rizwan (516 runs) He has scored one century and five fifties this season for Peshawar.

Peshawar to face Lahore in the 2nd Eliminator

Peshawar Zalmi will be facing reigning PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2. The winner of this clash will play in the finals against the Multan Sultans. Multan and Lahore squared off earlier in the Qualifier where Rizwan's men outplayed Lahore and entered the finals. All three teams are aiming to win their third PSL title.