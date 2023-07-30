Deodhar Trophy 2023: Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey hammer fifties

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

Shivam Chaudhary scored an unbeaten 85 (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Central Zone have finally opened their account in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy points table with a thumping eight-wicket triumph over North East Zone. While the bowlers did well in restricting NEZone to 164, Opener Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey starred with the bat. Both batters scored brilliant half-centuries, making sure there is no twist in the tale. Here are their stats.

Comprehensive knocks from Chaudhary, Dubey

Chasing a paltry-looking target, SZone lost opener Yash Kothari for a duck. Chaudhary then joined forces with Dubey and it was one-way traffic since then. The duo batted with intent as runs were being scored for fun. They added 153 runs for the second wicket, knocking NEZone out of the game. While Dubey was dismissed for 72, Chaudhary remained unbeaten at 85.

Chaudhary smokes his ninth List A fifty

Chaudhary, who smoked his ninth List A fifty, scored 85 off 90 balls. He hammered seven boundaries and two maximums. His previous scores in the ongoing competition read 1, 51, and 22. Chaudhary has raced to 1,475 runs in 33 List A games at a 48-plus average. His strike rate is over 87. The tally includes four tons besides nine half-centuries.

Sixth List A fifty for Dubey

Chaudhary was very well partnered by Dubey, who smoked 72 off 91 balls. He smashed seven fours and a six. He has been in fine form in the competitions with his previous scores reading 49, 79, and 17. The batter now owns 1,121 runs in 24 List A matches at a sensational 52-plus average. The tally includes three tons and six fifties.

How did the game pan out?

EZone won the toss and opted to bat in Puducherry. While NEZone lost both their openers cheaply, Ashish Thapa (31), L Keishangbam (24), and Rex Singh (27) threw away their starts. Kamsha Yangfo (35) helped them finish at 164. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate claimed a three-wicket haul for SZone. However, brilliant knocks from Chaudhary and Dubey helped them cross the line in 33 overs.

