Ashes, 5th Test: Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul demolishes England

Written by Parth Dhall July 27, 2023 | 11:21 pm 2 min read

Starc destroyed England's lower middle order

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc continues to enjoy his magnificent run in Test cricket. The left-arm seamer took four wickets as England got bundled out for 283 on Day 1 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. With another stunning performance, Starc is now the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing series. Here are the key stats.

Starc rattles England's lower order

England made a blazing start after being put to bat. However, the Australian bowlers reduced them to 73/3. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali then added a century stand to get England past 180. While Tod Murphy removed Moeen Ali, Starc got rid of Brook to get his first wicket. Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes were Starc's next victims (4/82 in 14.4 overs).

Starc races to 329 Test wickets

Starc, who made his Test debut in 2011, has raced to 329 wickets in the format. He averages 27.63 in Test cricket. The one at the Oval was his 17th four-wicket haul in the format. Notably, Starc has four five-wicket hauls against England in Tests. Starc also owns two match hauls of 10 wickets in the format.

Most wickets in Ashes 2023

Starc is now the leading wicket-taker in Ashes 2023. He has snapped up 19 wickets from four matches at an average of 27.52. Notably, the left-arm seamer was dropped for the series opener. Stuart Broad follows Starc, with 18 wickets.

