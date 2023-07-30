Deodhar Trophy: CZone thrash NEZone to record first win

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

Shivam Chaudhary scored an unbeaten half-century (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Central Zone have finally recorded their first victory of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy as they thrashed North East Zone by eight wickets. It was a one-sided affair as Ventakesh Iyer's men comfortably chased down the 165-run target. Opener Shivam Chaudhary and Yash Dubey starred with the bat, scoring fifties. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate claimed a three-wicket haul. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

EZone won the toss and opted to bat in Puducherry. While NEZone lost both their openers cheaply, Ashish Thapa (31), L Keishangbam (24), and Rex Singh (27) threw away their starts. Kamsha Yangfo (35) helped them finish at 164. In reply, SZone lost opener Yash Kothari for a duck. However, brilliant knocks from Chaudhary and Dubey helped them cross the line in 33 overs.

Three-fers for Aditya Sarwate

Though most of the CZone bowlers did well, Aditya Sarwate stood out with figures worth 3/19 in 10 overs. The left-arm spinner delivered two maidens. He has raced to five wickets in four games in the ongoing season at an economy of 3.42. Overall in List A cricket, he has completed 38 wickets in 34 games with his economy being just over 4.

Stellar knock from Chaudhary

Despite losing his opening partner cheaply, Chaudhary played a stellar knock, scoring a 90-ball 85. He smoked seven boundaries and two maximums. His previous scores in the ongoing competition read 1, 51, and 22. Chaudhary has raced to 1,475 runs in 33 games at a 48-plus average. His strike rate is in excess of 87. The tally includes four tons and nine half-centuries.

Sixth List A fifty for Yash Dubey

Chaudhary was very well partnered by Yash Dubey, who smoked 72 off 91 balls. He smashed seven fours and a six. He has been in fine form in the competitions with his previous scores reading 49, 79, and 17. The batter now owns 1,121 runs in 24 List A matches at a sensational 52-plus average. The tally includes three tons and six fifties.

