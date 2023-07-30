Deodhar Trophy: Mayank Agarwal races past 4,500 List A runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 03:26 pm 2 min read

Mayank averages over 46 in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Zone skipper Mayank Agarwal has raced past 4,500 runs in List A cricket. The Deodhar Trophy 2023 clash against East Zone marked his milestone. He entered the contest, requiring 10 runs to get the mark. The opener ended up scoring 84 off 88 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. Here are his stats.

4,500 runs for Mayank

Mayank made his List A debut for his state team Karnataka in the 2012 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the team. The right-handed batter has now raced to 4,574 runs in 102 games with his average being over 46. His strike rate is 98-plus. Mayank's tally includes 13 tons and 21 fifties (Highest score: 176).

His run in the tournament

SZone are unbeaten in the ongoing competition so far as skipper Mayank's preceding scores in the competition read 32, 98, and 64. Meanwhile, the opener struggled in the last season's VHT, managing just 211 runs at 26.37. He has also represented India in five ODIs, returning with 86 runs at a paltry average of 17.20. His strike rate at the highest level reads 103.61.

How did the first innings pan out?

Batting first in Puducherry, EZone were off to a fine start with Virat Singh (49) and Subhranshu Senapati (44) getting starts. However, they suffered a middle-order collapse and were reduced to 143/8. Akash Deep (44) and Mukhtar Hussain (33) helped them post 229. R Sai Kishore and Vasuki Koushik took three wickets apiece.

