Ravindra Jadeja completes 50 away ODI scalps: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 27, 2023 | 10:02 pm 2 min read

Premier Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets versus West Indies in the first ODI in Barbados (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Premier Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets versus West Indies in the first ODI in Barbados on Thursday. Jadeja, who began poorly, was rewarded thereafter as he managed 3/37 from six overs. WI folded for just 114 in 23 overs. Jadeja has now raced to 50 ODI wickets away (home of opposition). He also continued his excellent form against WI in ODIs.

A three-wicket haul for Jadeja

Jadeja was introduced in the 12th over and he started poorly, conceding nine runs. He bowled nine deliveries in that over (Wides 2, No-balls 1). Jadeja then conceded 11 from his next over. Rohit Sharma persisted with the left-arm spinner and he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in his third over. In the fourth over he bowled, Jadeja got two wickets to reduce WI to 97/6.

Jadeja races to 50 away scalps in ODI cricket

Playing his 175th ODI, Jadeja has raced to 194 wickets at 37.00. He has surpassed the likes of Carl Hooper (193) and Lance Klusener (192). In away matches, Jadeja has 50 scalps at 51.92. Notably, he has 91 wickets in home ODIs and another 59 in neutral venues. In 30 matches versus WI, Jadeja has claimed 44 scalps at 28.68.

Jadeja becomes joint-highest wicket-taker in IND-WI ODIs

Jadeja has now equaled former West Indian pacer Courtney Walsh in terms of wickets in ODIs between the two nations (44), becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker. Notably, he surpassed Anil Kumble (41) and Kapil Dev (43) in terms of ODI scalps for India versus WI.

