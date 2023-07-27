Kuldeep Yadav claims career-best ODI figures versus West Indies: Stats

Kuldeep Yadav claims career-best ODI figures versus West Indies: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 27, 2023 | 09:35 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep, who was introduced in the 19th over by skipper Rohit Sharma, bowled just three overs (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures worth 4/6 in the first ODI versus West Indies in Barbados. Kuldeep, who was introduced in the 19th over by skipper Rohit Sharma, bowled just three overs. WI folded for a paltry 114 in 23 overs as they had no clue how to face India's spinners as Ravindra Jadeja too managed three scalps.

A breathtaking spell from Kuldeep

In his first over, his googly saw Dominic Drakes trapped LBW. And then, Yannic Cariah too perished in his second over, which was a wicket maiden. In his 3rd over, Kuldeep removed WI skipper Shai Hope, who was trapped LWB after trying to play an expansive reverse sweep. Jayden Seales was his fourth victim. Seales was done by a quicker googly to be caught.

Kuldeep attains these numbers

Kuldeep claimed his maiden four-fer versus WI in ODIs. In 17 matches, he has raced to 30 wickets versus the hosts at an average of 21.83. Meanwhile, in 8 ODI matches in West Indies, he has 15 wickets at just 15.06. Overall, Kuldeep has 138 scalps at 26.73. In 34 away matches (home of opposition), he has claimed 64 scalps at 22.15.

6th four-fer in ODI cricket

Kuldeep picked his sixth four-fer in ODIs. He claimed three four-wicket hauls versus South Africa and two against New Zealand before this. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has one fifer in ODIs (6/25 versus England).

