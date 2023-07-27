WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Hosts bowled out for 114

Sports

WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Hosts bowled out for 114

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 27, 2023 | 09:05 pm 2 min read

India ran over the West Indies batting (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India ran over the West Indies batting, bowling them out for a paltry 114 in the first ODI on Thursday in Barbados. India won the toss and invited WI to bat and the hosts, who were 45/1 at one stage, lost control. WI, who won't be featuring in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India, were abysmal. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were superb.

WI manage 52/3 in 10 overs

After two quiet overs to start with, Hardik Pandya dismissed Kyle Mayers, whose premeditated shot saw him get caught. Brandon King and Athanaze then shared a 41-run stand. Athanaze looked solid, dealing with boundaries. However, debutant Mukesh Kumar claimed his wicket in the eighth over. And in the very next over, Shardul Thakur dismissed opener King (17). Both batters played poor shots.

Jadeja comes in and rips apart WI

Jadeja was introduced in the 12th over and he started poorly, conceding nine runs. He bowled nine deliveries in that over (Wides 2, No-balls 1). Jadeja then conceded 11 from his next over. Rohit persisted with the senior left-arm spinner and he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in his third over. In the fourth over he bowled, Jadeja got two wickets to reduce WI to 97/6.

Kuldeep shows his mettle

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep proved to be a handful. In his first over, his googly saw Drakes trapped LBW. And then, Cariah too perished in his second over, which was a wicket maiden. And then he got the dangerous Shai Hope before finishing with 4/6.

Shai Hope the only WI batter with some maturity

WI ODI skipper Hope walked in at number four and played his usual game. He looked in control and kept his fort held from one end. With wickets falling, Hope looked in his element. However, while looking for runs, he was dismissed (43).

Share this timeline