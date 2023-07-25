India beat WI 1-0 as 2nd Test ends in draw

Sports

India beat WI 1-0 as 2nd Test ends in draw

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 12:20 am 5 min read

Rain played spoilsport on the final day (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2nd Test between West Indies and India ended in a draw, with incessant rain washing out the fifth day's play at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The hosts, who had a 365-run target, finished on 76/2 at stumps (Day 4). Although the rain gods saved WI, India won the two-match series 1-0. Notably, WI are yet to win a Test against India since 2002.

How did the 2nd Test pan out?

India racked up 438 after the hosts put them in to bat. Virat Kohli powered India, having slammed a much-awaited ton. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin also slammed fifties. Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul as WI managed 255. Banking on the lead, India smashed 181/2d (24 overs). Chasing 365, WI were 76/2 before rain intervened.

29th Test ton for Kohli

Indian batting icon Kohli slammed a fine hundred on Day 2. He recorded his 29th Test ton and his 76th hundred across formats. Kohli now has 15 centuries in the format away from home. The Indian stalwart has equaled legend Donald Bradman in terms of Test tons (29). Among active players, Australian batter Steven Smith with 32 centuries leads the pack.

Kohli surpasses these legends

The 34-year-old played a watchful innings of 121 off 206 deliveries to help India post a big total. Courtesy of his hundred, Kohli crossed 8,676 runs in this format. Hence, he surpassed Australian legend Matthew Hayden's tally of 8,625 runs. He also leapfrogged Virender Sehwag's overall tally of 8,586 runs for India and ICC. Notably, Kohli went past Michael Clarke's tally of 8,643 runs.

Other feats attained by Kohli

It was Kohli's 500th international appearance. He became just the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni to have featured in as many matches across formats. Kohli ended his five-year drought of scoring an away Test century. His last away Test century came in December 2018, when he scored 123 against Australia in Perth.

100th Test between WI and India

This was the 100th Test between West Indies and India. Notably, India have played over 100 Tests against only two other teams (England: 131 and Australia: 107). India own 23 wins and 30 defeats in 100 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 47). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002.

Ishan Kishan enters record books

Ishan registered his maiden Test half-century in India's second innings on Day 4. He came to the crease when India were 102/2, losing openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter ended up with a 34-ball 52* as rain interrupted play. Ishan now has the second-fastest fifty by an Indian wicket-keeper in the longest format.

A fine fifer for Mohammed Siraj

Indian speedster Siraj starred on Day 4 with a terrific five-wicket haul. This was Siraj's second Test fifer, and he also claimed his best figures in this format. WI resumed Day 4 on 229/5 and the pacer ran through the lower order by scalping four wickets. Courtesy of his figures 5/60, India bundled out WI for 255.

Rohit slams his fastest Test fifty

Indian captain Rohit smashed a whirlwind half-century in the second innings. He reached his half-century off 35 balls, his fastest in the format. His previous-fastest fifty came against England (47 balls) in Chepauk in 2021. Rohit eventually managed 57 off 44 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes) in Trinidad. The Indian skipper smashed a 143-ball 80 in the 1st innings.

Rohit, Jaiswal break this partnership record

Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 98 runs in the 2nd innings. India touched the 90-run mark in just nine overs. As per Cricbuzz, they now have the highest opening partnership aggregate for India in a Test series away from home. Together, Rohit and Jaiswal added as many as 466 in the two-Test series. They surpassed Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra (459 vs Australia, 2003/04).

Another feat for the duo

Rohit and Jaiswal's 466 partnership runs are also the third-highest for India overall in a series (home/away). They are behind Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan - 537 vs AUS, 1979-80 (home), and Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir - 477 vs PAK, 2005 (home).

Second-highest opening partnership run rate in Tests

Jaiswal and Rohit added 98 runs in just 11.5 overs. As per Cricbuzz, their run rate of 8.28 is only second to England's Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan (10) among opening pairs with at least 50 runs partnership in a Test innings (where data available).

Highest run rate in an innings

India's run rate of 7.54 is now the highest in a Test innings where at least 100 runs were scored (where data was available). They went past Australia in this regard, who posted 241/2 (declared) against Pakistan at a run rate of 7.53 in 2017. England (7.36) are the only other team with a seven-plus run rate on this list.

Jadeja, Ashwin showcase all-round skills

India's premier spin-bowling all-rounders Jadeja and Ashwin starred with their all-round skills throughout the match. The former smashed a pivotal 61, his 19th half-century in Test cricket. Similarly, Ashwin smashed his fifth 50+ score against WI in the format (56 off 78 balls). Both Jadeja (two) and Ashwin (three) were among the wickets in the two innings.

Share this timeline