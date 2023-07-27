Jasprit Bumrah set to make his much-awaited comeback: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall July 27, 2023 | 09:00 pm 3 min read

Bumrah will return in the Ireland T20I series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will return to action in the Ireland T20I series in August. Bumrah has been sitting out since September last year due to back issues. India missed his services in the Asia Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship final. The squad for the T20I series will likely be announced this week.

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup in August-September last year. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20I series against Australia but looked far from his best. Bumrah's back pain reportedly got aggravated during the series, which ruled him out again. Bumrah, who has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy, is all set to make his comeback.

Bumrah fit to play in Ireland: Jay Shah

As per ANI, Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, on Thursday, confirmed that "Bumrah is totally fit and he might be going for the Ireland series".

Bumrah was supposed to return at Asia Cup

As per an earlier timeline set by the NCA medical staff, Bumrah was supposed to return at the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held following the Ireland series. However, it was recently reported that he has been bowling at "full intensity" in the nets. Bumrah is being supervised by NCA Head, VVS Laxman, and the Head Sports Science and Medicine Department, Nitin Patel.

Bumrah's tryst with injuries

This is not the first instance of Bumrah reeling from an injury. Bumrah suffered a stress fracture on his back in 2019. The injury occurred right after India toured West Indies. Notably, Bumrah had claimed 13 wickets in the two fixtures. Following the injury, Bumrah endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, missing home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively.

Bumrah would want to go all out in WC

The Indian team management has been cautious with the recovery of Bumrah. Like the Australia series, the cricket board does not want to rush his comeback, considering the 50-over Word Cup scheduled in October-November. India would want their star pacer to go full throttle in the tournament. If Bumrah plays in Ireland, it would be his litmus test before the World Cup.

A look at Bumrah's stats

Bumrah, who made his international debut in January 2016, has so far scalped 128 wickets in 30 Tests at 21.99 (5W: 8). He has been nothing but sensational in ODIs too. The pacer currently owns 121 wickets in 72 games, with his economy rate being 4.64 (5W: 2). In T20Is, he has claimed 70 wickets in 60 matches at an economy rate of 6.62.

