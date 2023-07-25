India win Test series in West Indies: Key takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 12:25 am 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj took a fifer in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rain played spoilsport as the 2nd Test between West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, ended in a draw. The hosts, who had a 365-run target, finished on 76/2 at stumps (Day 4). While the Caribbeans bailed out, India won the two-match series 1-0. Notably, WI are yet to win a Test against India since 2002.

The summary of 2nd Test

India racked up 438 after the hosts put them in to bat. Virat Kohli powered India, having slammed a much-awaited ton. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin also slammed fifties. Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul as WI managed 255. Banking on the lead, India smashed 181-2d (24 overs). Chasing 365, WI were 76/2 before rain intervened.

A phenomenal opening partnership

Indian captain Rohit's move to make debutant Jaiswal open in the series proved fruitful. Together, the duo cracked three consecutive partnerships of 50+ runs (229, 139, and 98). In fact, Rohit and Jaiswal now have the highest opening partnership aggregate for India in a Test series away from home (466 runs). They surpassed Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra (459 vs Australia, 2003/04).

Indian batters exhibit attacking instincts

After taking a substantial lead, India exhibited an attacking approach in the second innings, reminiscent of England's BazBall. Rohit and Jaiswal took India to 90 in just nine overs. They declared their second innings at 181/2 (24 overs). India's run rate of 7.54 is now the highest in a Test innings where at least 100 runs were scored (where data was available).

Kohli breaks his deadlock!

Kohli, playing his 500th international, turned out to be the match's only centurion. He finally broke his deadlock and slammed his second Test century since November 2019. Kohli hammered his 29th Test hundred and equaled Australian legend Sir Don Bradman in this regard. The former also ended his five-year drought of scoring an away Test century, the last of which came in Australia (2018).

Rohit shuts his critics

Although the West Indies bowlers lacked the firepower, the ball consistently found the sweet spot of Rohit's blade. The Indian captain regained his Midas touch, having scored 240 runs from three innings. His scores in the series read 103, 80, and 57. During his 57-run knock in Trinidad, Rohit slammed his fastest half-century in Test cricket. Rohit finally shuts his critics.

Mohammed Siraj continues to shine

If Kohli's century set the ton of India's innings, a terrific five-wicket haul from Siraj stopped WI from reducing the deficit. Siraj toiled hard to scalp his first wicket (Joshua Da Silva, Day 3). He returned on Day 4, having removed Jason Holder and trapped Alzarri Joseph in front. Siraj then dismissed Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel to claim his career-best Test figures (5/60).

100th Test between India and WI

West Indies and India locked horns in the 100th Test between the two sides. They first clashed in the format in 1948. It is worth noting that WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002.

