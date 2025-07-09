'Don 3': Ranveer Singh-Kriti Sanon to start filming in January

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon will begin shooting for Don 3 in January 2026, reported Pinkvilla. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar , will see Singh stepping into the shoes of the titular character after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan . Sanon reportedly stepped in as the female lead after Kiara Advani's exit.

Production details Singh to start prepping for 'Don 3' post-'Dhurandhar' release A source told the portal that Singh will be busy with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar until September. After that, he will promote the film, which releases on December 5. "Right after the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, Ranveer gets into the prep mode for Don 3, with the intent to take it on floors in January 2026." Meanwhile, Akhtar will take up Don 3 after his film 120 Bahadur releases on November 21.

Filming locations 'Don 3' to be shot extensively in Europe Don 3 will reportedly be filmed extensively in Europe. Akhtar's team has already scouted locations for the shoot. The crew is also being hired, with Akhtar currently in the UK to finalize timelines and logistics. He's also considering several actors for the film's antagonist role, but no one has been finalized yet.