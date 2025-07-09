'Don 3': Ranveer Singh-Kriti Sanon to start filming in January
What's the story
Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon will begin shooting for Don 3 in January 2026, reported Pinkvilla. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, will see Singh stepping into the shoes of the titular character after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sanon reportedly stepped in as the female lead after Kiara Advani's exit.
Production details
Singh to start prepping for 'Don 3' post-'Dhurandhar' release
A source told the portal that Singh will be busy with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar until September. After that, he will promote the film, which releases on December 5. "Right after the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, Ranveer gets into the prep mode for Don 3, with the intent to take it on floors in January 2026." Meanwhile, Akhtar will take up Don 3 after his film 120 Bahadur releases on November 21.
Filming locations
'Don 3' to be shot extensively in Europe
Don 3 will reportedly be filmed extensively in Europe. Akhtar's team has already scouted locations for the shoot. The crew is also being hired, with Akhtar currently in the UK to finalize timelines and logistics. He's also considering several actors for the film's antagonist role, but no one has been finalized yet.
Casting updates
Vikrant Massey among actors considered for antagonist role
The portal reported that Vikrant Massey is among the names being considered for the negative lead in Don 3. "Being a big franchise film, multiple actors have reached out to Farhan for the character, and he is expected to lock the negative lead in a month's time." To recall, Advani had apparently left the project due to her pregnancy. Although recent reports suggest a delayed schedule could bring her back, the latest report says Sanon has replaced her.