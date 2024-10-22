Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling week of OTT releases!

Disney+ Hotstar brings back the horror-comedy 'What We Do in the Shadows' for its sixth season, while Netflix premieres the intriguing 'Beauty in Black'.

Also on Netflix, look out for the Hindi crime mystery 'Do Patti', the chilling 'Hellbound S2', the historical 'Hijack '93', the dramatic 'Meiyazhagan', and the spine-tingling 'Don't Move'.

Don't miss the fifth season of 'The Legend Of Hanuman' on Disney+ Hotstar.

A week packed with suspense, drama, and fantasy awaits you!

Top OTT releases of this week

'Do Patti' to 'Meiyazhagan': Unmissable OTT releases this week

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Oct 22, 202402:10 am

What's the story As October comes to a close, a new batch of movies and shows are ready to stream online on different platforms. These new OTT releases will add a dash of thrill, horror, fantasy, and adventure to your watchlist. The list features Kajol and Kriti Sanon's Do Patti as well as the animated web series The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5. Here's what's coming up on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, JioCinema, and other streaming platforms this week (October 21-27).

Upcoming releases

'What We Do in the Shadows S6,' 'Beauty in Black'

The much-awaited web series What We Do in the Shadows is back with its sixth season on Disney+ Hotstar. The first two episodes will drop on Tuesday. The horror-comedy-fantasy series follows four vampires who have lived for over 100 years and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch. On Netflix, Beauty in Black premieres on Thursday. The story follows a stripper whose life takes a drastic turn after meeting a wealthy, dysfunctional family involved in trafficking.

More releases

'Do Patti,' 'Hellbound S2,' and 'Hijack '93' on Netflix

On October 25, Netflix will drop the Hindi crime mystery thriller Do Patti. The film stars Sanon, Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles. The same day will also see the premiere of Hellbound Season 2, a Korean series about unearthly beings who deliver bloody condemnations and send people to hell. Hijack '93—a film based on a Nigerian Airways flight hijacked by four men in 1993—will also be available for streaming.

Final releases

'Meiyazhagan,' 'Don't Move,' and 'The Legend of Hanuman S5'

Netflix will also drop Meiyazhagan on Friday, a film about a middle-aged man whose life turns upside down after he visits his hometown after two decades. The same day will also see the premiere of Don't Move, a horror thriller about a killer injecting a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. On Disney+ Hotstar, the animated web series The Legend Of Hanuman will return with its fifth season on October 25.