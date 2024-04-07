Next Article

Kriti Sanon has ventured into film production with 'Do Patti'

Why Kriti transitioned to production with 'Do Patti'? Actor reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 09:18 am Apr 07, 202409:18 am

What's the story Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud nine, basking in the glory of her 2024 hits, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. However, she isn't resting on her laurels; instead, the 33-year-old recently expanded her career by becoming a producer for her upcoming film, Do Patti, under her new banner Blue Butterfly Films. The suspense thriller is set to premiere on Netflix. In a recent interview, Sanon shared insights about her transition into production.

Driving force

Sanon's motivation behind her transition to production

During a Pinkvilla Masterclass, when Sanon was queried about her decision to transition into a producer's role, the actor revealed that she had been pondering the move for quite some time. "I would also want to back the content that I love." She continued, "When I was shooting for Mimi, I just got so passionate about that script; the whole process of preparation, of discussing with Laxman sir, of adding little nuances, little moments."

Collaboration

Kanika Dhillon joined 'Do Patti' team at Sanon's request

Meanwhile, after Mimi, Sanon was searching for a complex character but found the scripts lacking depth. This led her to acclaimed writer Kanika Dhillon—also the co-producer of Do Patti—whose work Sanon greatly admired. "I had a subject I felt for and told her. After a month or so, she came back marrying the two; my subject and her idea, which just connected with me immediately," the actor said.

Fulfillment

'This is on opportunity that I created...'

Further, Sanon expressed her satisfaction with being involved in every stage of Do Patti's development, from conceptualization to final drafts and its eventual realization on screen. The actor expressed that she got the film at a time when she wasn't receiving the kind of scripts she was looking for. "I also feel that sometimes if you don't find opportunities that you really want, you should create one. This is one opportunity that I created."

More about the film

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Do Patti'

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti marks Sanon's second collaboration with Kajol after Dilwale. The teaser was unveiled in February, showcasing Kajol as a cop—marking a significant departure in her repertoire. Sharing her insights on the project, Kajol earlier expressed, "Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery." "It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."