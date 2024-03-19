Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 09:06 am Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Netflix's selection of time-travel movies offers a captivating mix of genres, from adventure and science fiction to drama. These cinematic journeys take viewers through a variety of timelines, showcasing the intriguing outcomes and complex paradoxes that arise when characters alter the past or future. Discover the top five time-travel films that are currently available for streaming on Netflix, each promising a unique viewing experience.

Film 1

'Back to the Future' trilogy

The Back to the Future trilogy is a timeless classic that follows the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown as they navigate past, present, and future in a DeLorean time machine. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, these films blend humor, action, and heart in a way that has captivated audiences for decades.

Film 2

'The Edge of Tomorrow'

The Edge of Tomorrow features Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, an officer repeatedly reliving the same combat day during an alien invasion. Each loop enhances Cage's battle skills, allowing him to fight more effectively alongside fellow warrior Rita Vrataski, portrayed by Emily Blunt. Directed by Doug Liman, this film melds the concept of a time loop with exhilarating action sequences.

Film 3

'About Time'

About Time is a British romantic comedy-drama directed by Richard Curtis, featuring Domhnall Gleeson as Tim Lake. Upon discovering his time-traveling ability, Tim embarks on a quest to better his love life and avert life's misfortunes. This film charmingly explores the impact of time travel on the everyday, blending humor with the poignancy of life's pivotal moments.

Film 4

'ARQ'

ARQ, directed by Tony Elliott, is an indie science fiction film that thrusts an engineer into a dire situation. Trapped in his home and surrounded by masked assailants, he finds himself caught in a relentless time loop. With Robbie Amell and Rachael Taylor leading the cast, the film explores the dark realms of energy wars and corporate espionage through a compelling narrative twist.

Film 5

'See You Yesterday'

See You Yesterday, produced by Spike Lee and directed by Stefon Bristol, is a film that fuses science fiction with a strong social message. It centers on two brilliant Brooklyn teens who invent time machines with the aim of preventing the tragic police shooting of one's brother. This narrative delivers both exciting sci-fi adventure and a powerful commentary on contemporary societal challenges.