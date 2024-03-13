Next Article

Unfortunately, 'Godzilla Minus One' might not release in India

Why 'Godzilla Minus One' might not release in India? Revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:40 am Mar 13, 2024

What's the story The highly acclaimed Japanese film, Godzilla Minus One recently won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects after trumping films like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning—Part One and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, among others. Despite its strong global box office performance and rave reviews, the film has not been released in India, and recent developments suggest that it might not be screened at all. Let's decode the reason behind it.

Disagreements over monetary issues: Report

As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers tried to release it through PVR Inox Pictures but could not reach an agreement. BH reported, "The local distributor realized that Godzilla Minus One has the potential to score at the box office in India to some extent. But being a Japanese film, only a section of the audience was going to check it out." "Hence, they were unwilling to change the terms of revenue share. The studio, too, asked for a higher share."

Challenges faced by world cinema in India

Godzilla Minus One's absence in India highlights difficulties in securing a release in the country. A trade source told BH, "Very few such films find a release in Indian theaters. Firstly, the theaters don't charge VPF (virtual print fee) for Hollywood but they do charge for international films." "This is seen as an unfair move since VPF has been abolished in several countries across the world. Secondly, many studios are not comfortable with the revenue-sharing terms in India."