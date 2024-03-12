Next Article

Adult actor Emily Willis in 'vegetative coma' after cardiac arrest

What's the story Adult film actor Emily Willis is in a critical condition, lying unresponsive in a "vegetative coma" after experiencing a cardiac arrest last month. The 25-year-old's family has urged fans to "prepare for the worst" as her health shows no signs of improvement while she breathes through a ventilator. While sharing this update with TMZ, Willis's father, Micheal Willis, also debunked rumors of a drug overdose being the cause of her cardiac arrest.

Willis was undergoing drug rehabilitation treatment

Willis earlier entered a rehabilitation center to address her substance abuse issues. Back then, she weighed only 40 kgs, having lost her appetite due to the health complications arising from her past substance abuse. To help cover her medical expenses, her family set up a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $47,000 (over Rs. 38 lakh) so far. Willis's younger brother shared that she had left the adult film industry two years ago, to find success in other entertainment arenas.

Recent deaths in the adult film industry

This tragic news follows the recent death of adult film star Sophia Leone, who was discovered dead by her family in her apartment on March 1. Leone's death is being investigated as a possible "robbery and homicide," with no drug abuse angle being considered at this time. This marks the fourth such unfortunate incident in the recent past, after the deaths of adult film actors Kagney Lee and Jesse Jane.